USC COVID-19 numbers are down because of testing, safety guidelines, official says

USC reports updated active cases of COVID-19 on their online dashboard every Tuesday and Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has seen a dip in COVID-19 cases around campus according to their interactive dashboard online.

The Director of Student Health Services, Deborah Beck, said the biggest reason as to why their case count is low right now is because of their mitigation plan and strategy.

Currently, USC has 22 total active cases on campus. Fifteen of those cases are students, and seven are faculty.

"We were able to make sure we had robust testing, we wanted to make sure we had adequate isolation and quarantine space, and we also wanted to make sure we had case management and medical monitoring," Beck said. "We were able to do all those things and because those things were put into place, we were able to contain the spread."

Beck said students wearing masks and socially distancing inside classrooms has also been helpful.

Although numbers are low, she said they aren't letting their guard down.

"We know that that could change at any moment," Beck said.

The numbers on the university's dashboard reflect students both on and off campus as well as staff. Beck said overall a majority of students are taking the virus seriously, but there are some who still don't.

"There are others that we see at parties off-campus and so on and so forth, that are not taking it as seriously, "Beck said. "So, basically what we are trying to do is encourage those that are letting their guard down, who are not practicing mitigation strategies, to say hey, you know, let's think about this, let's do this, and coming up on Thanksgiving, if you're not going to do it for yourself, do it for your loved ones."

With holidays around the coroner, Beck continues to encourage everyone to get tested.

"Across the nation we're seeing testing fatigue on colleges campus and our is one example," Beck said. "I think we should all get tested more often."

Meanwhile, Beck said some students are afraid to get tested.

"They don't want to be in quarantine and isolation, especially during a season where they want to get out and want to be with their friends, want to go to athletic events," Beck said.

Beck encourages students to get tested twice in the month of November before going home for Thanksgiving. She said they want them to get tested once for themselves and a second time for their family.