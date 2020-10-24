USC Insights Lab takes a look at SC online reaction from final presidential debate

Some of the trending topics were on immigration policies and systemic racism.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's Social Media Insights Lab shared their findings about what majority of folks in the Palmetto State had to say about the final face off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday night.

"Last night was about policy, rather that personality," USC's Social Media Insights Lab Lead Annalist Kait Park said.

Park said folks were tweeting and sharing on social media last night during the last presidential debate.

"Really South Carolinians in a way that I think haven't necessarily seen, people are just really tuning into these debates and sharing their feelings about what they are seeing on screen and about what these respective candidates are saying on social media," Park said. "Social media is sort of the town square where people are batting around these different ideas around policies and different issues."

Before the debate people were already chatting online with around 18,000 posts made. During the debate itself, there were more than 11,000 posts made.

"That just shows you from the entire day to this several hour period almost the same amount of post, so people really showing up to have those conversations," Park said. "South Carolinians wanting to express their reactions on social."

Some of the trending topics were on immigration policies and systemic racism.

"Typically in the state of South Carolina, Donald Trump really does exceed Joe Biden in total mentions, and it's something we have not seen before to my knowledge, it was the same number of total social media post for both the president and vice president during the debate itself," Park said. "They were dead locked at 50% and 50% which was very surprising to me."