Local law professor explains sentencing, next steps in Chauvin trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Millions of people watched as the a jury announced guilty verdicts on all three charges against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. Now, many wonder what is next.

University of South Carolina (USC) Law Professor Kenneth Gaines spoke with News 19 about sentencing and his thoughts on the trial.

"The system worked in one case, and the right thing was done in one case," Gaines said.

Gaines said he thought the verdict would come quick because the evidence was clear. The 12 jurors deliberated for more than ten hours Tuesday and found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Now the judge will set a sentencing date and he said it will be in eight weeks.

“The sentencing situation is one that is left to the discretion of the judge. He has pretty broad discretion, I think, under these three charges Mr. Chauvin was convicted on," Gaines said.

Gaines said eight weeks is fairly standard and reasonable for sentencing. The judge could sentence Chauvin to up to 40 years behind bars.

"Once you get convictions, then the judge has the discretion to sentence the defendant and that’s another emotional, will be another emotional episode, because the judge will have the discretion to be lenient or the judge can be fairly harsh if he feels it’s appropriate," Gaines said.

As many wait to learn Chauvin’s punishment, Gaines said he hopes this case will spark change.

"I hope that it’s a catalyst, in general, for each state to look at their law enforcement situation, and I hope it will be a catalyst for change in some procedures that police officers seem to be free to exercise at this present time," Gaines said.