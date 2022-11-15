'Top dog' at USC Police Department K-9 unit featured on ESPN2

Poppy the black lab is part of USC Police Department's K-9 unit. She trains for an hour and a half each day with her handler Corporal Mark Tevepaugh.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Poppy is the "top dog" at the University of South Carolina Police Department after receiving national certifications. The black labrador is a part of the K-9 unit and is responsible for detecting firearms and explosives.

"She does her job every day with a smile on her face," Corporal Mark Tevepaugh laughed.

He works right alongside Poppy every day.

"At the end of the day she’s my best friend at the house, and partner, and I would say I have the best partner in the world," Tevepaugh smiled.

Poppy recently earned a second and third place award at the United States Police Canine Association National Trials.

"She represented the university as well as South Carolina very, very well," Tevepaugh boasted.

Poppy’s certifications and level of training earned her and Tevepaugh a spot on the Dynamic K9 Duos television segment, which airs on ESPN2.

USC student Hunter Waldrop says he appreciates the department’s canine unit

"It makes you feel more secure and makes you feel like while you’re on campus doing whatever - homework and walking around - you feel you have somebody protecting you at all times," Waldrop said.

Student Charis Napier tells me the national recognition adds to that feeling.

"Wow that’s really great and definitely makes me feel more safe and everything that the dogs they have here are winning awards, so that’s pretty cool," she said.

That reaction is typical, Tevepaugh explains.

"I hope it’s more of a deterrent and more of a community outreach, but it’s a good resource," he said. "It’s not because we have an associated problem in that area [of safety], but it’s a good thing to have, right? It’s a good resource. Better to have it and need it then need it and not have it."

Not only does Poppy keep the campus safe, but she unites the faculty, staff and students.

"Anybody that walks by me and see me walking Poppy, they smile, and that’s what we want," he shared.

This comes as the department prepares to add another dog to the K-9 unit. In just a few weeks, the USC community will be seeing the black lab named Uber.