COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees met today for the first time since Robert Caslen’s election as university president.

Caslen officially introduced and presented his first President’s Report where he outlined his goals for his presidency. These goals included building and modifying programs, the importance of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and achieving excellence and winning.

“But really, why is winning important? And I would just say, this is the way I look at it," Caslen said during his presentation, "Winning is not only important, but it teaches the life lessons of what it takes in order to get there. The life lessons of team work and discipline and selflessness and sacrifice and tenacity and grit. Because winning doesn’t happen- as you know- automatically. If you’re going to be successful on an athletic field, in a classroom, its the preface of being successful in life.”

RELATED: Bob Caslen starts his first day as USC president

RELATED: Students, faculty say #ThankYouPastides as Harris Pastides celebrates last day as USC president

Caslen said he has reached out to students, faculty, alumni and parents and their feedback is what has helped shape his strategic plan for the university.

“Given the circumstances of my selection, I’m in this particular outreach working hard to build bridges, to knock down walls, to make converse one at a time. But what I find is almost everybody that I’ve engaged with is eager and excited," Caslen shared, "there still are a couple people, I will share with you, out there that refuse to talk to me but that’s ok. What I learned regardless is that every single one of them loves this university and they really want the best for it.”

Student body president Luke Rankin also gave a report highlighting student needs on campus such as safety and diversity. Honorary titles were given among other things at this meeting.

It was also announced at the meeting that longtime athletic director Mike McGee passed away at 80-years-old.

RELATED: Longtime South Carolina AD McGee dies at 80