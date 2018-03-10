University of South Carolina president Harris Pastides plans to retire in 2019. Pastides made the announcement at USC's state of the University Address Wednesday morning.

After leading the school for ten years, Pastides says he will leave the school in the summer of next year.

What a journey these past ten years have been. @PMoorePastides and I and want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. pic.twitter.com/TrY8Hswm9y — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) October 3, 2018

Pastides says it has been a wonderful journey and he wanted to give the university time to find their next president.

President and Mrs. Pastides say they look forward to spending time with family, especially their granddaughters.They also thanked the students for helping keep them young and being the life force of the university.

© 2018 WLTX