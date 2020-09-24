USC law professor pushes for nationwide ban on no-knock-warrants after Breonna Taylor decision

"Breonna Taylor should be alive today," said USC Law Professor Colin Miller.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only one of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death will face first-degree wanton endangerment charges for firing shots that went into another home with people inside.

"Breonna Taylor should be alive today," said Professor Colin Miller. "I believe those police officers involved in breaking down her door in the middle of the night and spraying bullets in her apartment were reckless. They should be held accountable for those actions."

USC law professor Colin Miller says he was sad, angry, and mad with the Kentucky grand jury's decision.

Miller has a personal connection in the Taylor case. In May, Miller and two of his students worked with Breonna Taylor's family to reach a $12,000,000 settlement and reform some police policies in Kentucky. He says the solution now is to continue the fight to ban no-knock-warrants nationwide.

"The reason why we banned them in South Carolina, the State Supreme Court found this doesn't just happen here, but judges do not spend more than a minute or two on the applications of these," explained Miller. "And they are not getting scrutiny."

Professor Miller says the issues of cases like this one are presenting police shootings to grand juries.

My @UofSCLaw students and I did research on this for Breonna Taylor's family, and this is consistent w/our findings that the knock-and-announce requirement is really an announce requirement. We found many cases w/announcement but no knocking but none where the opposite was true: https://t.co/aXfDvfbdVd pic.twitter.com/ZY1WZHM4ba — Colin Miller (@EvidenceProf) September 24, 2020

"When civilians are brought before a grand jury, they're indicted at the federal level 99 percent, and 95 percent at the state level," said Miller. "That indictment drops well over 50 percent when a police officer is brought before a grand jury."

Rallies and protests against the decision are expected to happen over the next few days. Miller says the rallies should have a clear message for the police officers and elected officials.

"There could be a collaboration; there could be a list of demands, "explained Miller. "We want a permanent ban on no-knock-warrants. We want officers to wear body cameras. If we have that detailed list communicated, that's going to be the most effective thing you can do."

There is a "March for Black Women" rally expecting to happen Saturday at the South Carolina State House, from 12 pm to 3 pm. The rally is one of many nationwide in the response of the Breonna Taylor decision.