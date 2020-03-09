USC saliva COVID testing postponed due to staffing shortages

According to USC, the testing has been temporarily postponed due to staffing shortages in the lab

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SAFE saliva-based COVID-19 testing for students at the University of South Carolina has been postponed, according to the university.

According to Jeff Stensland, Director of UofSC Public Relations, the testing has been temporarily postponed due to staffing shortages in the lab.

"We are currently working to add additional resources and will resume testing as soon as possible and anticipate on-demand testing will be available on Tuesday," Stensland said.

In the meantime, students who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms should contact the Student Health Center to schedule an appointment for a test.

Students are also encouraged to look for community testing locations in the Midlands.

Community testing locations can be found here.

This comes in the same week that Greek life events were canceled in-person and moved to virtual events because almost a dozen Greek houses were placed in quarantine because of students testing positive for COVID-19.

#BREAKING: SAFE saliva-based #COVID19 testing for @UofSC students at Davis Field has been temporarily postponed. Look for community testing locations in the Midlands on the @scdhec website:

.https://t.co/M4kJb7pIrf pic.twitter.com/eU5mawootT — Student Health Services | UofSC (@UofSC_SHS) September 3, 2020

According to Student Health Services, the USC College of Pharmacy is addressing the issue and will make an announcement concerning the pause in testing.

Prisma Health and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a free testing clinic at 2204 Lee St. in Five Points Friday and Saturday, according to Health Services.

The university is also experiencing a surge in calls into their 24/7 Coronavirus Phone Bank because of the surge in student cases.

Due to the surge in #COVID19 cases at @UofSC, the 24/7 Coronavirus Phone Bank is experiencing a very heavy call volume. If you do not get through, please try again at a later time. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/oohHOZS9wO — Student Health Services | UofSC (@UofSC_SHS) September 3, 2020