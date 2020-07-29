USC seeks recovered COVID-19 patients for study

Participants will complete online survey, virtual cognitive tests of memory, attention, and language, and undergo a brain MRI

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina (USC) and Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group Division of Infectious Diseases are seeking volunteers who have had COVID-19 to participate in a study.

According to the release provided by USC, the new study will try to look at the impact of the Coronavirus connected to cognition, brain health, and social/emotional well-being in recovered adults.

Volunteers must have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and must have been recovered for at least 2 weeks. They must also be between the ages of 20 and 80, be able to undergo an MRI, and have access to a desktop/laptop computer (not a phone) with internet and a webcam.

Participants will complete an online survey, virtual cognitive tests of memory, attention, and language, and undergo a brain MRI, according to the release. Participants will be compensated.

Individuals interested in participating can contact the project’s recruitment office by email abcstudy@mailbox.sc.edu or visit the study website.