USC student death at quarry confirmed, university, students react

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at USC and community members are reflecting on the tragedy at the Vulcan rock quarry in Columbia.

USC student Michael Keen was found dead on their property Monday afternoon.

The USC communications team sent this statement from interim president Harris Pastides:

With great sadness, I am writing to inform you of the deaths of two of our University of South Carolina students in the past week. Patricia and I extend our deep condolences to the family and friends of these two students – one an undergraduate, the other a graduate student – in the loss of their loved ones. Both of these deaths occurred off campus.



It is always painful to lose a member of our Carolina family, and we know that some of you may wish to seek support during this difficult time. Please take advantage of the resources we have in place if you need grief support or counseling."

Keen has been reported missing by his family on Sunday, after leaving a bar on Rosewood Drive.

His body was found at the large rock quarry off Bluff Road, about a mile away from where he was last seen.

Today, community members are thinking of Michael's friends and family who will be missing him this holiday season.

"I would hate to be a parent knowing my son's not coming home for that reason and it's scary. It makes you want to be more careful and conscious about what you're doing," David Flockhart, USC senior said.

This tragic incident is a reminder that time is valuable.

"It's just the genuine reminder for all of us that every time that we are with someone we love or someone we at least care about, that we have to treat it as if we may not see them again," Nya Gerald, USC sophomore said.

This isn't the first time there's been a death at this quarry either. Another USC student died here last October.

So we asked what security precautions are there at Vulcan to try and keep people from gaining access to the property.

The company's VP of Permitting & External Affairs said they have fencing, a raised barrier, warning signs and barbed wire on the quarry grounds to keep the public aware.

They also let the trees grow thick to further discourage people from coming on the site.

Beyond this, there are gates and cameras.

USC tells us there is grief support and counseling available to students and staff 24/7. They can schedule a visit in-person or online. Students can call 803-777-5223 for free.