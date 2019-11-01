COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last year was a difficult one for this University of South Carolina student, but 2019 is already starting off with a stroke of luck.

While many students come back from Christmas break with a new gadget, maybe some extra socks, Collin Goff is bringing a $125,000 prize — all thanks to his grandma and a Quick $250! scratch off.

Each year, Goff's grandma gets a lottery tickets for her grandchildren, letting each choose two. Well, it looks like the USC sophomore chose the right ones!

However, he doesn't plan on spending the extra cash frivolously.

“I know I’m not going to do anything differently, just excited to start off 2019 on a good note.”

In 2018, Goff underwent serious brain surgery, recovering with his family by his side.

“I had some bad luck,” he said. “But right now, I’m excited to be going back to school.”

Goff is also a LIFE scholarship recipient.

Sav A Step LLC in Florence received a commission of $1,250 for selling the winning ticket. Two top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Quick $250