Some USC students disappointed in university president's recent actions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some students at the University of South Carolina are voicing their opinions after the university's president, Bob Caslen, makes multiple mistakes during the Class of 2021's graduation ceremony.

"I think he messed up," said Victoria White, an undergrad student at USC. "I don't think he should like resign or anything, but I think he should address what happened, formally. They definitely should put something in place where they can help him if he stays around next year, and be looking out for stuff that happens like that, because I don't think it happened in the first place."

At Friday night's graduation, seconds after students moved their tassels from one side to another, President Caslen congratulated alumni from the 'University of California.'

According to an update Tuesday, Caslen verbally resigned on May 9, but the Board's chair denied his resignation.

Kyle Hauptman, a 2021 graduate, told News 19 that he's disappointed in the President and his actions this past weekend.

"I mean for me, I think it was a little more of like disappointment, considering how much we've given to the school; he couldn't even memorize the name of the school," Hauptman said, "Just seemed really unorganized, the whole ceremony. I mean I know the students have gone into a lot of trouble at this school, whether it was plagiarizing whether they were accused of cheating on exams, and they faced harsher consequences that it seems like what he's getting right now."

Another recent graduate said the Board Chair should let Caslen resign if that's what he wants to do.