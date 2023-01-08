USC to admit top 10% of SC high school classes, regardless of test scores

University officials say the announcement reaffirms USC’s commitment to remain accessible to all South Carolina students who excel in high school.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you live in South Carolina and are in the top 10% of your high school graduating class, the University of South Carolina in Columbia is definitely an option for you.

That's according to school officials who said Tuesday that all South Carolina students who are ranked in the top 10 percent of their high school graduating class will be guaranteed admission to the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus starting with the Fall 2024 application cycle.

Students ranked in the top 10 percent of their class who will graduate from a public high school in South Carolina or residents who will graduate from an independent school with a graduating class of 20 or more will be admitted regardless of test scores, provided they complete the required college preparatory high school course curriculum and are otherwise eligible for admission.

The application for Fall 2024 admission opens today (Aug. 1), and more details will be available on the admissions site.

University officials say the announcement reaffirms USC’s commitment to remain accessible to all South Carolina students who excel in high school.

“Across every corner of our state, talented students who aspire to a college degree can count on finding a home and a future at the University of South Carolina,” President Michael Amiridis said. “By welcoming the top 10 percent of our state’s high school graduates, we are reinforcing our commitment to access and excellence in education for South Carolina citizens.”

Studies consistently show that high school grades and class rank are better predictors of freshman year success than standardized tests, according to Scott Verzyl, USC’s vice president for enrollment management and dean of undergraduate admissions.

“Students with strong high school GPAs, who are South Carolina residents, and who have a high class rank are prepared for college and are more likely to be successful, regardless of their SAT or ACT scores.”

More than half of South Carolina residents ranked in the top 10 percent of their high school class already apply to USC, Verzyl said.