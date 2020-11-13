USC to open Apple campus store called iCarolina Tech Hub

Those eligible to make purchases include USC students, faculty, and alumni.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina will welcome an authorized Apple campus store.

According to the university, the store, iCarolina Tech Hub, will be over 1,500 square feet on the ground floor of the Byrnes Building located at 901 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29208. This space is next to the University Tech Zone.

The store will have up to five technicians trained to handle Apple repairs, according to USC.

The location will be managed by College of Hospitality, Retail, & Sports Management faculty and will be based on the student-run store model at Creighton University in Omaha, including students from Retailing, Marketing, Accounting, Management, Advertising, and Visual Communications.

According to the university, HRSM students who work at the store will receive Academic credit, counting for an internship or Capstone credit.