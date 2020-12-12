USGS confirms 2.4 magnitude earthquake in the Midlands Friday night

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 8:37 p.m. on Friday night approximately 2 km northeast of Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Midlands Friday night.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 8:37 p.m. on Friday night approximately 2 km northeast of Columbia.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 0.7 km at 34.015°N 81.020°W.

Usually earthquakes have to be at least 2.5 magnitude for a person to detect it on their own, although people around the city reported feeling the Friday night quake.

Friday night, officials reported that a relief valve on natural gas line near the Saluda Dam caused the noise and 'tremor.'

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), crews were working on the line. They also said the natural gas line is not owned by Dominion Energy and the Saluda Dam at Lake Murray is fine.

Saturday morning SCEMD tweeted out USGS report of the confirmed earthquake.

