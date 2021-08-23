Dominion Energy urges struggling customers to seek assistance

Customers can review a variety of payment plans and assistance options by accessing their online account or Dominion Energy’s mobile app.

CAYCE, S.C. — Dominion Energy is encouraging customers who are struggling financially to reach out for energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and other financial aid resources.

“We recognize that many customers across our service territory continue to struggle with their energy bill and other critical needs due to the pandemic, and we want to assure customers that we’re here to help,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides qualified customers with bill payment and energy crisis assistance, as well as weatherization and other energy-related home repairs.

LIHEAP is one of many energy assistance programs currently available, according to company officials. Customers can find more information and apply for a variety of payment plans and bill assistance options online.

To apply, Dominion Energy electric and natural gas customers must contact their local community action agency. Go to DominionEnergySC.com/assistance for a complete list of community action agencies by county.

SC Housing recently made several changes to the SC Stay Plus program to help applicants complete their applications and... Posted by SC State Housing on Monday, August 23, 2021

Customers may also be eligible for EnergyShare, a company-funded, year-round program that provides energy assistance to low-income, disabled and elderly customers.

Additionally, federal funding through programs like SC Stay Plus is available for qualifying households unable to pay rent and utilities because of COVID-19.