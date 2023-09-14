Utility lineman dies while on the job in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the lineman who died in an on-the-job accident.
Coroner David West said 34-year-old Timothy John Gardner was killed in a incident that took place Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at MUSC Kershaw shortly after being electrocuted, West said.
Gardner worked for Black River Electric Cooperative. Black River CEO Charlie Allen said in a statement that Gardner was working with a crew on Canty Hill road in Cassatt when he made contact with a piece of equipment that had become energized. Allen said they made efforts to resuscitate him before paramedics arrived.
“Black River is a close-knit family, and we are devastated with this loss,” said Allen. “We are praying for his family and his fellow linemen, and all of the people who called him a friend. He had the best personality, loved to talk to everyone and adored his wife and children. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.”