Utility lineman dies while on the job in Kershaw County

Gardner was working with a crew on Canty Hill road in Cassatt at the time of the incident.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the lineman who died in an on-the-job accident.

Coroner David West said 34-year-old Timothy John Gardner was killed in a incident that took place Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at MUSC Kershaw shortly after being electrocuted, West said.

Gardner worked for Black River Electric Cooperative. Black River CEO Charlie Allen said in a statement that Gardner was working with a crew on Canty Hill road in Cassatt when he made contact with a piece of equipment that had become energized. Allen said they made efforts to resuscitate him before paramedics arrived.