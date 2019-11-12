COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina utilities have joined with South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) and the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) to warn consumers about utility impostor scams as consumers turn on their heat for the winter.

These scams can happen in-person or over the phone, according to SCDCA.

Consumers have reported scammers dressed in utility company clothes, going door-to-door and saying payment in prepaid cards would be required or the power would be shut down.

Scammers may also call and claim the consumer needs a new meter or they are late on their payments.

SCDCA has compiled a list of the top red flags of a utility impostor scam are:

Asking for payment in prepaid debit or gift card.

Use scare tactics or threaten you into paying ASAP.

Cold-call and ask for you to verify personal information.

Consumers should also be wary of their caller ID’s as scammers will “spoof” the number they are calling from, which causes the customer’s phone to display a false caller ID. Often, the scammer will “spoof” a local number, perhaps even using the utility’s standard customer service number.

If you have any doubt about the legitimacy of a caller, hang up immediately and call your utility’s customer service center.

Dominion Energy South Carolina: (800) 251-7234

Duke Energy Carolinas: (800) 777-9898

Duke Energy Progress: (800) 452-2777

Santee Cooper: (843) 347-3399 in Horry or Georgetown Counties or (843) 761-8000 in Berkeley County

Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina: Visit www.ecsc.org/co-op/info to find the direct number of your co-op.

If you suspect or experience a scam, notify your local law enforcement agency. To report a scam or for more information on defending against scams call our Identity Theft Unit at 1 (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or visit consumer.sc.gov and click the Identity Theft Unit tab.