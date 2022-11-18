University of Virginia to hold public memorial service Saturday in honor of shooting victims

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in honor of the three students shot and killed on campus.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia President Jim Ryan says a memorial service will be held Saturday to honor the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.

It will be held at the John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m.

The service will honor and remember the three football players killed after coming back from a field trip in D.C. as well as those who were injured in the shooting.

The event is open to the public and will be live-streamed.

