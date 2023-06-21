Fatal shooting at Vault Nightclub in Columbia ruled justified, deputies say

The shooting happened at the Vault Nightclub on Broad River Road earlier this month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a fatal shooting at a Columbia nightclub has been determined to be justified.

The shooting happened at the Vault Nightclub on Broad River Road earlier this month. The shooting took the life of 39-year-old Dennis Taylor.

Deputies say around 5 a.m. on June 11 they got a all of a shooting in the parking lot of the Vault. When they arrived they found Taylor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to investigators, Taylor got into an argument with 21-year-old Taylor Morris and her friend in the parking lot. The sheriff's department said Taylor threatened the pair and then pulled a rifle from his truck.

Deputies say at that point, Morris shot Taylor.

Despite determining that she acted in self-defense, deputies still are charging Morris with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain persons unlawful.