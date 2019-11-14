Jenkinsville, SC (WLTX) -- One week ago, a leak shut down the only operating nuclear reactor at V.C. Summer.

News 19 called Dominion Energy to learn more about the incident and when the plant will reopen.

Ken Holt, a spokesman for Dominion Energy, said the leak occurred in the overnight hours of Wednesday, November 6 into Thursday, November 7 and it's still in the process if being repaired.

He says operators at V.C. Summer found a leak in one of the valves connected to the reactor coolant system.

The big question is: What is leaking?

Holt says the leak is water, coming out at about a tenth of a gallon per minute. He added that the leak is "very small" and poses no threat to the public or the environment.

"Members of the public were never in any danger from this leak," he said. "In fact, this leak was so small, it didn't actually require that the plant be shut down...As a proactive measure, operators made the decision to shut down the reactor so they could fix it before it developed into something larger."

Holt says all of the water was captured inside of a big, round structure known as the containment building. It's designed to catch any liquids and prevent them from going into the environment.

"The containment building contains any materials in it, whether they be liquids or gases, until it can be evaluated and tested. If it's safe, it will be released," said Holt. "The water would be tested and if it's just normal water, it would be released as part of normal operations of the plant."

News 19 also asked officials when the plant will reopen. Holt says Dominion Energy can't comment on when the plant will start operating again because it's "market sensitive information".

In the meantime, he says crews are still in the process of making repairs. They're taking advantage of the time that the reactors are shut off to do other maintenance on the facility.

"Health and safety of the public is always our number one priority and every action we take is taken to ensure that that health and safety is protected," said Holt.

News 19 will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.