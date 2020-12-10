Range Rover found floating in the water in Columbia

At this point officials don't believe there was anyone in the car.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple agencies are investigating after a Range Rover was found in the water Monday.

The vehicle was discovered in the water at River Drive around 4 p.m.

A Columbia police officer jumped into the water to see if anyone was inside. Crews worked with a wrecker service to pull the vehicle out of the water.

Officers say they made contact with the owners of the vehicle, and everyone is okay. Police believe the vehicle was stolen from Cayce and then parked at River Drive.