HOUSTON (KHOU) – Verizon Wireless customers across America say they are unable to make phone calls to non-Verizon customers due to a service outage.

The outage was reported before 9 a.m. Tuesday with some customers still not able to make phone calls as of 12:20 a.m. Eastern time.

Others said their wireless data and text messages were still working, despite the phone line outage.

Downdetector.com showed more than 3,000 Verizon customers reported outages Tuesday morning in New York, Houston, Washington, Dallas, Georgetown, Brooklyn, Tampa, Long Beach, Atlanta and Austin. People also reported problems in Columbia, South Carolina and other parts of the Palmetto State.

The company has not released a public statement about the issue or what caused it, but its tech support team responded to customers complaints on Twitter.

"We are currently experiencing a wireless network issue in your area. Our technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly," the company tweeted some users.

In May, T-Mobile customers experienced a similar outage across Houston when a fiber line was cut.

