COLUMBIA, S.C. — He's been arrested over a dozen times, and now deputies are looking to add another to the list for one robbery suspect.

Mell Johnson III is accused of two recent robberies in the Columbia area.

On February 2, Johnson reportedly stole a 58-inch TV from the Walmart on Two Notch Road after removing its security sensor. When confronted by an employee, Johnson used a shopping cart to knock her to the ground.

In the most recent incident, the suspect broke into Life Destiny Church on Pine Belt Road with the intent to steal, according to Richland County deputies.

Johnson, who deputies consider very dangerous, will face shoplifting, strong arm robbery and burglary charges upon his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.