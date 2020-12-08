Sheriff Foster said the average deputy now is right at about $43,000 with experience. That is an increase from before, which was in the mid $30,000 range.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — In Newberry County, the sheriff's office made some big changes they hope will not only help keep deputies but also help recruit new ones in the future.

"It's a significant difference in our lives," Deputy Rusty Fulmer said.

Fulmer has been with the department for four years, since 2006.

"We went from sometimes having to just find people to work shifts that was off on weekends because we may of only had two on the shift and had to get a third or fourth person to come help out ,"Fulmer said, "and now we are in a situation we don't have to depend on that."

The department is now fully staffed, along with an added plus, raises.

But it wasn't a fast track to get deputies the bump in pay say officials.

"Last year we were experiencing an unprecedented turn over rate and a majority of the people we're going to neighboring agencies for more money," Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said.

Foster said it was difficult to recruit people and even harder to get them to stay, so he reached out to the county council in hopes of raising salaries to make the department more competitive.

"The average deputy now is right at about $43,000 with experience," Foster said. "We were in the mid $30,000 category."

The new increase in pay went into effect in July.

Since then, the department went from having around ten open positions, to being fully staffed.

"We certainly have stopped the bleeding," Foster said. "just less stress that we don't have to fill the gaps."

For Fulmer, who was constantly picking up shifts, he said it's more than just the money and he says he is excited to be able to spend more time with his family.

"Very excited," Fulmer said. "I went from working all the overtime I could and even working odds and ends jobs around the house and helping the neighbors out and what not to not having to depend on the overtime as much, and the odds and end jobs now allow me to spend more time with family," Fulmer said.

County Administrator, Wayne Adams, said they were able to find the money out of the budget without any tax increases.

Foster said the raises were only for the deputies and not the administration.