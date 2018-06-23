Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The hot and humid weather will continue Sunday with just a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Lots of sun on Sunday will help push the temperature to 100° with heat index values near 108 degrees. Please use caution in the afternoon hours. There may be some relief in the form of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon.

The very hot weather will extend into Monday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Again the heat index value may reach 107 degrees. A cold front will pass slowly through the Midlands Monday night into Tuesday. This will likely produce a few thunderstorms.

The front will push to the south and eventually become stationary. It won't be quite as hot behind the front with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s mid-week.

There will be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. High temperatures may be in the upper 90s by Friday with heat index values up to 105 degrees.

