Veterans eat free at IKEA on Nov. 11

Veterans and active-duty military will eat free at the IKEA Fishers Bistro on Veteran’s Day.
Credit: IKEA Fishers
IKEA sign on building. (provided photo)

FISHERS, Ind. — In honor of Veteran’s Day, IKEA Fishers is hosting a Veterans and Military Appreciation Event to honor local military heroes. 

Veterans and active-duty military will eat free at the IKEA Fishers Bistro on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

With a valid military ID, veterans and active-duty members can enjoy their choice of a free meatball entrée and a can of soda in the IKEA Fishers Bistro from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We recognize the dedication and sacrifices made by our nation’s veterans and service members,” said Aubrey Merki, IKEA Fishers Loyalty Manager. “We are so thrilled to be to honor them in a small way with our appreciation event and hope they will join us in-store on November 11.” 

In addition to the free meal offer, the company will also be offering a special discount in their As-Is department. For one day only, STUVA products located in As-Is will be up to 75% off, while supplies last at IKEA Fishers. 

