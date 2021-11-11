Veterans recognized with free lunch at Columbia venue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia business recognized local veterans with free lunch on Veterans Day.
Xtreme Venue in Dutch Square Mall hosted its first annual Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday.
Organizers took the time to showcase each branch of service at the luncheon.
"Celebrating the veterans who have sacrificed and given of their time, their energy, their patience, their love, being away from their family members ... we're just honoring them and letting them know that we celebrate them," manager Trakia Hall said. "We want them to come through, have a free lunch, get little small token of appreciation."