Veterans, widows honored in West Columbia on Veterans Day

In addition to the veterans, the widows of veterans were also recognized for their 'service' and sacrifice.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles joined the staff at Colonial Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care to honor their veterans on Thursday.

The community unveiled a special Veterans Wall at the event, featuring photos of the veterans and special keepsakes.

Executive Director Brian Schull talked to us about the program to honor their veterans.

It was a collaboration of ideas amongst our staff and families and residents, a way to recognize each branch of service, the service members we have here in the community, and just a way to show our appreciation," Schull said. "It's a great day to celebrate and to thank our veterans, their families, and the current members of the military for their service and sacrifice.

Thank you for your service, to each and every Veteran on today. Our wall reveal was priceless, the tears, the hugs, and... Posted by Colonial Gardens Assisted Living & Memory Care on Thursday, November 11, 2021