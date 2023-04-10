Here's why it's hard to get a veterinary appointment

"Unfortunately, in recent years the veterinary community has been affected by individuals leaving the profession," Dr. Tracy Schlicksup, owner of CVETS said.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local veterinarians and vet techs here in the Midlands say they're dealing with a backlog of pet appointments and they're struggling to meet the demand with doctors leaving from burnout.

"He loves to be scratched behind his ears, he'll even lay down if you scratch his tummy," Evon Whitt a Columbia dog owner said.

Thousands of pet owners here in the Midlands like Whitt just want the best for their pets, and that includes their medical care. But in getting care for the first time, pet owners say it can be a challenge.

"Establishing care and getting a good vet is pretty difficult just because it's kind of like a primary care doctor where it takes a while to get care for your animal immediately and then once you have an established vet, it's a little bit easier," Debbie Gersh another Columbia dog owner said.

Gersh rescued her 4-year-old chocolate lab and says that her friends with pets are searching for care now and they're having to wait a couple months for a spay and neuter or allergy appointment.

"And there's usually a waitlist for surgeries," Gersh said.

One woman who recently moved to Columbia says the wait time is usually a week to sometimes a month, whereas in India she could walk right in for an appointment.

"The state of South Carolina has a shortage of veterinarians, which is actually nationwide," said Steve Marks, dean of Clemson College of Veterinary Medicine.

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce data shows that there were only 359 veterinarian hires last year with 1,423 already working in the state that year.

Even the owner of Columbia Veterinary Emergency Trauma and Specialty recognizes this, saying in part quote, "In recent years, the veterinary community has been affected by individuals leaving the profession and an increasing need for a greater workforce in both the veterinarians who serve the community and the veterinary technical staff," Dr. Tracy Schlicksup said.

So what's the solution?

"Pop up vets, telehealth, just more outlets to get a vet is very important, especially for pet owners. It's like your child, so you want the best care possible," Gersh said.

In the short-term, PETSinc, a local non-profit offers a low-cost mobile vet clinic giving out vaccines, preventative care and exams.

Pawmetto Lifeline has an emergency pet food pantry, a veteran pet service with the VA and prescription services.

And the Columbia Humane Society offers low-cost rabies and distemper vaccines, in addition to a map of all spay and neuter locations across the state.