Vice-President Kamala Harris is coming to South Carolina. Here's when and where

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Vice-President Kamala Harris is making another visit to the Palmetto State, this time heading to the Lowcountry for an event for college students to tout some of the Biden Administration's chief causes.

The College of Charleston announced Thursday that Harris will be at the school on October 11 at the Sottile Theater. It's part of a tour she's doing called "Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour." Harris' remarks will start at 1 p.m.

According to the White House, Harris will speak about abortion rights, voting rights, gun safety, climate change, and more. The school says students will be allowed to ask questions of the Vice-President.

"The College of Charleston is honored to host Vice President Harris on campus," says Andrew Hsu, president of the College of Charleston, in a statement. "Vice President Harris' visit to our university is a wonderful opportunity for our students to hear and see a world leader up close and provides them a chance to share their thoughts on policies important to them. We thank the White House for selecting the College of Charleston as part of its engagement initiative."

Harris was last in South Carolina for a public appearance in late February when she spoke at Benedict College. Harris promoted the more than $175 million being spent to help improve high-speed internet infrastructure at historically Black colleges and institutions.