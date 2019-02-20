COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vice-President Mike Pence will be in Columbia Thursday, as he'll join Sen. Tim Scott for a tour of an opportunity zone in the city.

Pence is set to arrive at Columbia Metropolitan Airport where he'll be met by Scott. They'll then head over to a 23 acre property right beside the Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road.

Meeting Place Church bought that property in 2017. Since then, Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 opened in the former theater location that's adjacent to the above Columbia Place Mall. The multiplex features 8 screens, Digital projection, Dolby 7.1 sound, large luxury rockers, and ticket prices are $8 per person.

RELATED: Movie theater reopens near Columbia Place Mall

The redevelopment is a collaboration between Spotlight Cinemas and The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia.

The property is located in a South Carolina Opportunity Zone -- part of a new community development program created by Congress to encourage long-term private investments in economically distressed communities across the U.S. designated for growth and development.

Those zones were included in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that were a provision introduced by Sen. Scott.

The Meeting Place Church's goal was to create a spiritual meeting place as well as a source of economic growth for its mission.