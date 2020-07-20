x
Vice President Pence to meet with Governor, discuss reopening schools in South Carolina Tuesday

The Vice President and the Second Lady will host a discussion at USC on safely reopening schools amid coronavirus concerns.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vice President Pence and Second Lady Pence will be in Columbia on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 response and reopening schools.

The Vice President and the Second Lady will meet with Governor McMaster and Mrs. McMaster on efforts to combat COVID-19 at the University of South Carolina, according to a statement from the Vice President's office.

Following that meeting, the Vice President and the Second Lady will host a discussion on safely reopening schools amid coronavirus concerns.

The Vice President of the United States will be at the University of South Carolina on Tuesday to talk with Governor McMaster about schools reopening admist the pandemic. 

Later in the day, the Vice President and the Second Lady will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, where he will deliver remarks at an event for Nancy Mace before returning to Washington, D.C.

