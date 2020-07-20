Vice President Pence to meet with Governor, discuss reopening schools in South Carolina Tuesday

The Vice President and the Second Lady will host a discussion at USC on safely reopening schools amid coronavirus concerns.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vice President Pence and Second Lady Pence will be in Columbia on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 response and reopening schools.

The Vice President and the Second Lady will meet with Governor McMaster and Mrs. McMaster on efforts to combat COVID-19 at the University of South Carolina, according to a statement from the Vice President's office.

Following that meeting, the Vice President and the Second Lady will host a discussion on safely reopening schools amid coronavirus concerns.

