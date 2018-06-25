Chapin, SC (WLTX)- The name of the person who drowned in Lake Murray on Saturday has been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Henry Alexander Bass, 64, of Cordova was swimming in the lake when he went under on Saturday around 6 PM. Bass was swimming near the Coast Guard station in Chapin.

Divers with the Department of Natural Resources recovered his body on Sunday in the same area where he went under.

The autopsy indicated the cause of death to be asphyxiation due to fresh water drowning.

Just a week earlier, a Lexington man drowned at Lake Murray on Father's Day while boating with his family and his body was recovered last week.

