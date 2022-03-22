Video released of moments leading to fatal shooting of man by Richland deputies

Irvin Moorer Charley was shot following a confrontation with officers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has released a new video which shows the final seconds of a confrontation with a man that ended with deputies shooting and killing the person.

Irvin Moorer Charley died in the incident that took place on March 19 on Heyward Brockington Road in north Columbia

The clip, released Tuesday afternoon, is just under a minute long and shows the moments before the shooting and the shooting itself. The agency sent News19 a portion of that dashcam recording after News19 requested it.

The recording was taken from a sheriff's department vehicle dashcam at the scene. During a news conference last Sunday, Lott played a short portion of an officer body cam video of the incident, but did not release a longer portion of that recording Tuesday. Under South Carolina law, law enforcement does not have to release body cam video to the public, even if a formal request is made.

In the video, officers can be heard yelling for Moorer Charley to put down the knife. (The agency later clarified that the item he was holding was a wooden stake with a sharpened end.) Officers then yell "taser taser taser." Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Sunday that the taser hit the man, but Moorer Charley began moving toward them and at that point, an officer began firing his gun at Moorer Charley/

Lott has said the officer was justified in shooting Moorer Charley because the officer feared for his safety.