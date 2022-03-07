Video shows daunting air rescue in Sabino Canyon

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations rescued a hiker suffering a heat emergency in Sabino Canyon over the weekend.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a risky mountain rescue mission in Sabino Canyon in Tucson using a Black Hawk helicopter earlier this month.

According to a press release from CBP, a 25-year male hiker was suffering from "heat-related injuries" when the helicopter was deployed.

The rescue occurred about 2.5 miles along the Seven Falls trail northeast of Tucson.

Pima County Search and Rescue was notified of the patient on Friday afternoon and requested a helicopter from Air and Marine Operations in case an air evacuation was needed, the release said.

The Black Hawk Helicopter was deployed from Davis Monthan Air Force Base at around 1:15 p.m. and was on scene within seven minutes according to the release.

VIDEO: On Friday, @CBPAMO agents from the Tucson Air Branch in coordination with @PimaSheriff SAR rescued a hiker from Sabino Canyon near Tucson, AZ. Even during cooler months, those outdoors should be aware of the dangers of heat related emergencies. https://t.co/lVrDfTK9cB pic.twitter.com/3E7JV8sg5N — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) March 7, 2022

After arriving, the aircrew located the patient and Search and Rescue team, but was not able to find a landing area due to rugged and steep terrain.

The release said a Rescue Specialist was lowered using a hoist from 35 feet.

The patient and Rescue Specialist were then hoisted up to the helicopter where a health assessment was completed on the patient.

The patient was transported to a Pima County Sherriff's Office rescue team nearby.

