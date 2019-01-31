COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a member of the Richland School District Two Board.

Dr. Monica Elkins-Johnson, 51, who currently serves as vice chair of the school board, is charged with public disorderly conduct.

At a hearing Thursday afternoon, she was given a $237 personal recognizance bond, which means she doesn't have to pay any money if she doesn't violate the conditions of her bond.

Monica Elkins-Johnson appears in court during a bond hearing on January 31, 2019.

Deputies say Elkins-Johnson attacked several individuals following the January 22 school board meeting. She reportedly was heard saying “B****, I asked you to get the f*** out of my face before I beat your a**.”

The incident was caught on video, which News19 obtained a copy of. It was recorded by surveillance video inside the building. The shot is far away, and has no audio, but there's a group of people, and clearly an argument is taking place. Security then restrains one woman and pulls her away from the rest of the crowd.

Elkins-Johnson turned herself in to investigators at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Elkins-Johnson's school board term runs through 2020.