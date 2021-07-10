Vietnam Veterans prepare for trip to National Mall to honor the fallen

Those interested in seeing them off are encouraged to honk and wave as they leave Dorn VA Medical Center on Garners Ferry Road on Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the South Carolina Combat Veterans Association will travel to the National Mall in Washington D.C. in memory of their fallen comrades who died in the Vietnam War.

They plan to lay a wreath at the Vietnam Memorial and the World War II Memorial where some of the men whose names are listed fought alongside the traveling veterans.

Ellsworth "Tommy" Olds, the organization's commander, will be among those to take the trip. He says the war is something he will never forget.

"Here in South Carolina, over 900 gave their lives," Olds said. "At that time, I was a young boy that was drafted and went to Vietnam ... Fighting in the jungle, not knowing who your enemy is."

Over the years, Olds has found healing through the organization and the shared experience of other veterans.

For the past 20 years they've made the trip to Washington D.C. by bus, but this time they will by flying.

"Some of these guys going on this trip hadn’t flew on a plane since they came home from Vietnam," Olds said. "It remind you of some things, but it’s worth it for those that gave their lives....We’re going to hold each other hand, we’re going to cry together, we’re going to laugh together, but we’re going to be together. Same as in combat."

Those interested in seeing them off are encouraged to honk and wave as they leave the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center on Garners Ferry Road by deputy escort around 11 a.m. Friday.