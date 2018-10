Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are asking for the public's help to locate a stolen vintage car.

The car is a green 1970 Chevy Malibu convertible with South Carolina tag ELJ-159.

Police say it was stolen between October 17-19 on the 1400 block of Hagwood Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

