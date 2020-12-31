New Virginia law brings changes to concealed carry permits

Starting Jan. 2021, anyone who applies for a concealed handgun permit must take in-person firearm training.

RICHMOND, Va. — In Virginia, a new law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, that changes the way people apply for a concealed carry permit.

The new law requires anyone who applies for a concealed handgun permit, or CCW, to take an in-person firearms training or safety course, eliminating the online and electronic training option.

Current legislation requires you to complete training from a qualified instructor or class, but that training can be online which allows gun owners to technically receive a permit to carry a gun without ever touching or shooting a gun.

The new law states this change relates to a demonstration of competence.

“I have kind of had mixed feelings about that,” Live Fire Instruction Owner and Operator Lisa Chau said about the new law. “I think online had its place for if you're an experienced gun owner and you're just moving to the state and you just want to get your CCW that was a good option. If you’re COVID concerned that was a good option. But if you're brand-new and learning and trying to get your CCW, definitely in person is a better option for you because you go through the whole process, you get to ask questions, touch and feel and really understand what firearms are about.”

Chau is a firearms instructor in northern Virginia.

“We teach the sport of shooting. And we do that hands-on, one on one. We don't teach any online courses, except a business course that we teach but that really doesn't have anything to do with Virginia CCW, but everything is in person, hands-on with a live shooting portion,” Chau said.

Chau said it’s important for new gun owners to use their gun and get to know it, and added it’s different from learning virtually than in person.

“It's kind of like reading a recipe and never making your cake, so if you just do it online or you just read a book or an article or watch YouTube videos, you're never really doing it,” Chau said. “You have some head knowledge, but you don't have practical skills. You have to get in the kitchen and make the cake. And that's our philosophy by it. So, you have to go to the range, you have to touch, feel, hold, and you have to pull triggers. And we do that in a very fun and safe way.”

Chau said when the new law goes into effect at the start of the year and people will be required to do in person firearm training, she expects a 20% increase in business.

“They have to go somewhere and we’re ready for the influx. We teach courses CCW and basic pistol courses twice a week here in Northern Virginia. And we're ready for them and we're fully staffed we're ready to go for the new gun owner and new people who want to CCW”