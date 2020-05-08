x
Virginia becomes the first state to roll out pandemic app from Apple, Google

State officials emphasized that the Covidwise app doesn't track user location or collect personal information.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. 

It's the first U.S. state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google. 

The Covidwise app was available on the tech giants’ app stores Wednesday ahead of an expected announcement from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. 

It comes nearly four months after Apple and Google said they were partnering on creating app-building software for public health agencies trying to contain the spread of the pandemic. 

Canada and a number of European countries have already rolled out apps using the tech companies’ framework. 

