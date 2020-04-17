COLUMBIA, S.C. — Park rangers from the National Park Service, US Forest Service and South Carolina State Park Service are teaming up to bring SC residents a virtual campout.

"Basically what we're trying to do this weekend is bring camping to people at their homes," says Stacey Jenson from Sesquicentennial State Park who will be demonstrating how to assemble a tent while other rangers from different parks will be showing other camping techniques.

Since parks are currently closed, the rangers want to bring the parks to you, whether that be in your front yard or your living room.

"We want to share some of our state's gems with everybody while they stay safe at home," Jenson says.

RELATED: Miss camping? Try virtual camping this weekend!

RELATED: Coronavirus in South Carolina: Ft. Jackson restricts access

RELATED: Tyson Foods giving employees $500 bonus who are working during COVID-19 outbreak

Events will be going on via their online platforms until 9 Friday night and all day Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm.

You can find their Facebook here and their Instagram here.