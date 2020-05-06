COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Main Street United Methodist Church is hosting a virtual concert Sunday to raise money for their neighbors- Transitions Homeless Shelter.

According to the church, the shelter has been affected by COVID-19 and needs help.

Liz Igleheart, Vice President of Advancement at Transitions says, “until recently, we've been the only facility that’s been fully open.” With more people coming in, they’ve been serving up to 550 meals a day.

Ingleheart says all 260 beds at their center are full. On top of that, they have up to 100 people stay at the center during the day.

“It’s been a lot of extra work… a lot of training of the clients and the staff on how to keep everyone safe.”

That’s why the Methodist Church is hosting an online fundraiser.

“A virtual concert we’re going to be live-streaming from our sanctuary…spiritual, show tunes, a little bit of opera things like that. And folks will have the opportunity to donate to Transitions through the website that will be broadcasted during the concert.” Reverend Lex McDonald said.

The live performance will be on their Youtube channel starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Even though we’re not meeting together on Sundays right now, our work and our opportunities for service in the community continue. The needs continue in the community so we should try to do something to help.” He adds that the homeless are some of the most vulnerable in our population right now.

Ingleheart hopes everybody will tune in. “[Viewers] will learn a little bit more about Transitions and hopefully decide to volunteer with us or send in a donation to support our efforts.”