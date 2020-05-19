NEWBERRY, S.C. — MAU Workforce Solutions is holding a virtual hiring event to fill immediate job openings for multiple production positions at Samsung in Newberry.

Samsung is hiring machine operators, production associates, forklift operators, material handlers and quality inspectors. Ideal candidates will have a high school diploma and prior work experience.

Other requirements vary by position, and all positions offer a $350 hiring bonus and eligibility to be hired by Samsung after 90 days.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the hiring event will be virtual and you will need a computer to apply.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To attend the virtual hiring event:

1. Visit www.MAU.com/Samsung-event and fill out the form to sign-up for the virtual event.

2. If you are signing-in during instant interview hours, an MAU representative will be in touch with you within 20 minutes for an interview.*

*Please note that the 20-minute time frame only applies to the Thursday, May 21 Virtual Hiring Event hours. If you choose to sign-in outside of the virtual hiring event hours, an MAU representative will get in touch at their earliest convenience.

