Virtual job fair features 90 employers looking to hire more than 2,900 positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? More than 90 employers looking to hire for more than 2,900 positions are participating in a virtual job fair on Wednesday.

The statewide virtual event will be held on Wednesday, February 24. Veterans are allowed early access to the event from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. before the event opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is required to attend the virtual event. Jobseekers will need to create a free profile with Premier Virtual and upload their resume prior to the event starting. To register, click here. (Use of Chrome browser recommended.)

So, what is a virtual job fair like? SCDEW has created a video to explain what the experience will look like, from registration, uploading their resume and then the day-of user experience.

More than 90 employers are scheduled to participate in the event and are looking to hire for more than 2,900 positions, most of which are full time positions.

Participating employers include:

84 Lumber ADUSA Distribution, LLC

Aiken Regional Medical Centers

All Ways Caring Home Care

Allegiance Industries

Allied Universal Security

Already HomeCare

Amazon

Aryzta Associates

Asset Recovery

Automation Personnel Services, Inc.

Bausch and Lomb

BD – Becton Dickinson

Beaufort County

Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC – IT

Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC –Administrative/Customer Service

BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC

Borden Dairy

Borgers USA Corp

BridgeWorks

Carowinds

Central Textiles, Inc.

Champion Aerospace

Chief Services and Security Solutions

City of Columbia

City of Rock Hill

Coastal Employment

Coastal Sealcoat

COLOR-Fi

Comporium

Contec Inc.

Cooper Standard

CPM Federal Credit Union

District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties

Dollar General

Effex Management Solutions

F. Schumacher & Co.

FedEx Ground

FootPrint

G&I Security Company, LLC

Georgia-Pacific

GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Inc.

Green River Cabins

Greenville County School District

Harbor Freight Tools

HHS

HUSQVARNA

International Paper – Laurens

International Paper – Lexington

Keer America Corporation

Kelly Services

Kentwool

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

Lexington Medical Center Extended Care

Liptrot Maxabilities

McLeod Health

Medshore Ambulance Services

Mergon Corporation

Meyer Utility Structures

Midcon Cables Co., Inc.

Military Sealift Command

NEXIEN OCAB CAA Inc.

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Performance Foodservice

Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Procon & Associates, Inc.

Randstad

Rhino Demolition

Ross Distribution

Safe Rack

Saluda County Detention

Santee Cooper

SC Department of Corrections

SC Highway Patrol

SC Thrive

Sitel

Soft-Tex

South State Bank

Spectrum –Charter Communications

Stanley Black & Decker

Stevens Protection Investigation LLC

Terminix Service Inc.

TICO Terminal Investment Corporation

Unique Loom

Vulcan Materials Company

Waffle House, Inc.

Wendcharles II, Wendy’s

White Oak Manor