Virtual job fair features 90 employers looking to hire more than 2,900 positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? More than 90 employers looking to hire for more than 2,900 positions are participating in a virtual job fair on Wednesday.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW), SC Works Veterans Services & Operation Palmetto Employment (OPE) are hosting the virtual event on Wednesday, which allow veterans early access to the event.
The statewide virtual event will be held on Wednesday, February 24. Veterans are allowed early access to the event from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. before the event opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration is required to attend the virtual event. Jobseekers will need to create a free profile with Premier Virtual and upload their resume prior to the event starting. To register, click here. (Use of Chrome browser recommended.)
So, what is a virtual job fair like? SCDEW has created a video to explain what the experience will look like, from registration, uploading their resume and then the day-of user experience.
Participating employers include:
- 84 Lumber ADUSA Distribution, LLC
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- All Ways Caring Home Care
- Allegiance Industries
- Allied Universal Security
- Already HomeCare
- Amazon
- Aryzta Associates
- Asset Recovery
- Automation Personnel Services, Inc.
- Bausch and Lomb
- BD – Becton Dickinson
- Beaufort County
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC – IT
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC –Administrative/Customer Service
- BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC
- Borden Dairy
- Borgers USA Corp
- BridgeWorks
- Carowinds
- Central Textiles, Inc.
- Champion Aerospace
- Chief Services and Security Solutions
- City of Columbia
- City of Rock Hill
- Coastal Employment
- Coastal Sealcoat
- COLOR-Fi
- Comporium
- Contec Inc.
- Cooper Standard
- CPM Federal Credit Union
- District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
- Dollar General
- Effex Management Solutions
- F. Schumacher & Co.
- FedEx Ground
- FootPrint
- G&I Security Company, LLC
- Georgia-Pacific
- GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Inc.
- Green River Cabins
- Greenville County School District
- Harbor Freight Tools
- HHS
- HUSQVARNA
- International Paper – Laurens
- International Paper – Lexington
- Keer America Corporation
- Kelly Services
- Kentwool
- Kiawah Island Golf Resort
- Lexington County Sheriff’s Office
- Lexington Medical Center Extended Care
- Liptrot Maxabilities
- McLeod Health
- Medshore Ambulance Services
- Mergon Corporation
- Meyer Utility Structures
- Midcon Cables Co., Inc.
- Military Sealift Command
- NEXIEN OCAB CAA Inc.
- Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
- Performance Foodservice
- Pleasurecraft Engine Group
- Procon & Associates, Inc.
- Randstad
- Rhino Demolition
- Ross Distribution
- Safe Rack
- Saluda County Detention
- Santee Cooper
- SC Department of Corrections
- SC Highway Patrol
- SC Thrive
- Sitel
- Soft-Tex
- South State Bank
- Spectrum –Charter Communications
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Stevens Protection Investigation LLC
- Terminix Service Inc.
- TICO Terminal Investment Corporation
- Unique Loom
- Vulcan Materials Company
- Waffle House, Inc.
- Wendcharles II, Wendy’s
- White Oak Manor
Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them.