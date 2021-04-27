Looking for a job? Virtual job fair for Midlands area scheduled for Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? SC Works is hosting a virtual job fair for several employers in the Midlands area on Thursday.
The following employers are offering numerous positions in manufacturing, logistics, and customer service in Aiken, Barnwell, Columbia, Elloree, Orangeburg, Santee, St. George and Swansea.
ADUSA Distribution, LLC (Elloree)
Positions Available: Selectors and Truck Drivers
DEVRO (Swansea)
Positions Available: Shirring Utility Operators
Enmarket (Orangeburg, Santee and St. George)
Positions Available: Cashiers, Cook, Sandwiches makers, Assistant Managers and Managers
Husqvarna (Orangeburg)
Positions Available: Material Handlers, Assemblers, Maintenance, Welders, and Press Operators
BH Management Services, LLC (Aiken)
Positions Available: Maintenance Technicians
Employers are accepting applications to fill all the vacancies.
The job fair will take place online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Applicants can register for the event HERE.
Jobseekers can also learn more about free services available to them by visiting or calling the closest SC Works Center. Find that information HERE.