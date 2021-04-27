x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Looking for a job? Virtual job fair for Midlands area scheduled for Thursday

Employers are offering numerous positions in manufacturing, logistics, and customer service throughout the Midlands.
Credit: Forsyth Chamber of Commerce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? SC Works is hosting a virtual job fair for several employers in the Midlands area on Thursday.

The following employers are offering numerous positions in manufacturing, logistics, and customer service in Aiken, Barnwell, Columbia, Elloree, Orangeburg, Santee, St. George and Swansea.  

ADUSA Distribution, LLC (Elloree)
Positions Available: Selectors and Truck Drivers

DEVRO (Swansea)
Positions Available: Shirring Utility Operators

Enmarket (Orangeburg, Santee and St. George)
Positions Available: Cashiers, Cook, Sandwiches makers, Assistant Managers and Managers

Husqvarna (Orangeburg)
Positions Available: Material Handlers, Assemblers, Maintenance, Welders, and Press Operators

BH Management Services, LLC (Aiken)
Positions Available: Maintenance Technicians

Employers are accepting applications to fill all the vacancies. 

The job fair will take place online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Applicants can register for the event HERE.

Jobseekers can also learn more about free services available to them by visiting or calling the closest SC Works Center. Find that information HERE.

Related Articles

 