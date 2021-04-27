Looking for a job? Virtual job fair for Midlands area scheduled for Thursday

Employers are offering numerous positions in manufacturing, logistics, and customer service throughout the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? SC Works is hosting a virtual job fair for several employers in the Midlands area on Thursday.

The following employers are offering numerous positions in manufacturing, logistics, and customer service in Aiken, Barnwell, Columbia, Elloree, Orangeburg, Santee, St. George and Swansea.

ADUSA Distribution, LLC (Elloree)

Positions Available: Selectors and Truck Drivers

DEVRO (Swansea)

Positions Available: Shirring Utility Operators

Enmarket (Orangeburg, Santee and St. George)

Positions Available: Cashiers, Cook, Sandwiches makers, Assistant Managers and Managers

Husqvarna (Orangeburg)

Positions Available: Material Handlers, Assemblers, Maintenance, Welders, and Press Operators

BH Management Services, LLC (Aiken)

Positions Available: Maintenance Technicians

Employers are accepting applications to fill all the vacancies.

The job fair will take place online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Applicants can register for the event HERE.