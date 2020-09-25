Lexington County wants to hear from residents as they develop new comprehensive plan

Lexington County will be holding "Idea Week" October 19 - 22 for residents to give input on responsible growth for the county.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The County of Lexington has been working on a comprehensive plan for smart growth in the county, and residents will be able to give their input soon.

The county is seeking public input on the plan, and people in the community will have the opportunity to have their voices heard in virtual meetings coming up in October.

"This is a way for the county to work with its residents and stakeholders to plan the future framework of what this county is going to look like and what the local communities are going to look like as well in the future," said Harrison Cahill, Public Information Officer for Lexington County.

The county has received feedback already and some of the main concerns people have include roads, traffic congestion, large developments and neighborhoods.

The county is launching the first round of public engagement during the week of October 19 - 22. The county is calling "Idea Week."

Officials will use a virtual setting for the meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the meetings, people will able to participate in both large and small group discussions to learn more about the comprehensive plan and chime in with their feedback and ideas or the county's future.

"There are going to be seven meetings, each targeting the seven geographical planning areas of the county," Cahill explained. "These are all going to be taking place in a virtual setting through Zoom calls."

In the meetings, the Comprehensive Plan will be presented to the public and then the floor will be open for comment and discussion. People will then move into smaller Zoom groups for more discussions, and then will come back to the larger Zoom group for a debrief.

During the discussions, people will be able to take part in polls on their mobile device to give feedback.

With the meetings held virtually, some people may be concerned how they can take part if they don't have access to the internet at home.

The county says they're holding, "very small and very limited" in-person meetings at local libraries. To reserve a spot at one of those meeting, call the county's Planning and GIS Department at 803-785-1454.

Lexington County says they're keeping these in-person meetings to a small group of people to protect peoples health.

"It's important for everyone to be involved in this process," Cahill said. "We need everyone pitching in and determining the future of the county. This is going to be the framework with which our community leaders are going to carry forward."