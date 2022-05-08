The 24-year-old officer and Army veteran was killed in the line of duty July 31.

ELWOOD, Ind. — Family, friends and fellow officers gathered Saturday to honor fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old officer was killed in the line of duty July 31.

The funeral service was held in Fishers, Shahnavaz's hometown, and was expected to be attended by thousands of officers from around the country.

12:37 p.m. - ITOWN Church Pastor Larry Davis shares closing remarks.

12:33 p.m. - A slideshow of dozens of photos honor Noah Shahnavaz.

12:32 p.m. - "He will be missed more than words can express. We will miss 'Shanny,'" concluded ITOWN Church Pastor Larry Davis.

12:21 p.m. - ITOWN Church Pastor Larry Davis gives an homily in Noah's honor.

12:16 p.m. - Brennan Chaulk sings "Firm Foundation" in honor of Noah.

12:14 p.m. - "Noah was always the funny one in the family, everyone always laughed at his jokes, and I was extremely jealous of that," said Sarah Shahnavaz, Noah's younger sister.

12:13 p.m. - "It's just a jug full of water, no ice — the most Noah thing I could think of — and on Sunday, when I came home, it was in his room, empty, so we thought it would be fitting to bring it here and fill with water for him," said Sarah Shahnavaz, Noah's younger sister, about a jug placed in front of the casket.

12:12 p.m. - Sarah and Elijah Shahnavaz, Noah's younger siblings, speak about memories with their brother.

12:11 p.m. - "Remember Noah. Remember Noah. Can you say that with me, please? Remember Noah. Thank you," Batson concluded.

12:06 p.m. - Barbara "GrandBarb" Batson, Noah's grandmother, reflects on her first grandson.

12:03 p.m. - "He was more than a police officer, more than an Elwood police officer," Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine said of Noah.

12:01 p.m. - Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine shares remarks about Noah.

11:57 a.m. - Capt. Bryan Wolfe, with the Marion County Sheriff's Department, sings "Amazing Grace, The Policeman's Tribute."

11:56 a.m. - "No amount of time would've been enough. I miss you, 'Aerosol,'" Nick Tracy said.

11:54 a.m. - Nick Tracy, who served with Noah in the Army, highlights stories and experiences with Noah.

11:50 a.m. - Fellow Elwood Police Officer Nolan Demers reflects on memories with Noah.

11:45 a.m. - Mark Thompson, one of Noah's friends from his time in the Army, shares stories of serving together and words from fellow veterans.

11:44 a.m. - "We will love you forever, our beautiful son, and we rejoice that we will see you again in Heaven one day. Always and forever, Noah's loving parents, Matt and Laurie," concluded Laurie Shahnavaz, Noah's mother.

11:43 a.m. - "He was always so excited to go to work and never missed a chance to share a story with his family," said Laurie Shahnavaz, Noah's mother.

11:40 a.m. - "Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way. He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021," said Laurie Shahnavaz, Noah's mother.

11:38 a.m. - ITOWN Church Pastor Larry Davis introduces Laurie Shahnavaz, Noah's mother, to share her son's story.

11:34 a.m. - ITOWN Church Pastor Dave Sumrall shares opening remarks.

11 a.m. - Family, friends and fellow officers are walking in ITOWN Church to honor fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Here is the schedule:

Funeral: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at ITOWN Church, located at 12491 E. 136th St. in Fishers

Procession from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Elwood Police Department and then to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana

Police officers who plan to attend Saturday are asked to start arriving at 8:30 a.m.

Following the funeral, Shahnavaz's body will be escorted to Crown Hill Cemetery, located at 700 38th St., for interment.

The procession will begin at ITOWN Church, make a stop at the Elwood Police Department for Shahnavaz's final 10-42 call and go under a Garrison Flag before ending at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Here's detailed information on the route:

ITOWN Church to Brook School Road



North (Left) on Brook School Road to Campus Parkway



East (Right) onto Campus Parkway to Interstate 69 North



East (Left) onto Interstate 69 North to State Road 13 (214 Exit)



North (Left) on State Road 13 to County Road 300 S



West (Left) on County Road 300 S to Atlantic Road



North (Right) on Atlantic Road/ State Road 13 to State Road 37



Continue North (Right) on State Road 37 to State Road 128



East (Right) onto State Road 128 to County Road 900 West



North (Left) onto County Road 900 West / Anderson Street to South "B" Street

Continue on South "B" Street to 16th Street (Elwood)

North (Left) onto 16th Street to Main Street/ State Road 28

West (Left) on Main Street / State Road 28 to US 31 South (Meridian Street)

South (Left) onto US 31 South (Meridian Street) to 34th Street

West (Right) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery



The procession will pause in front of the Elwood Police Department, located at 1505 South B Street, Elwood, Indiana for the final 10-42 call. The procession will then continue under a Garrison Flag, which will be located at South 16th and Main Street.

Shahnavaz was shot during a traffic stop the morning of July 31 and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. He graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April, had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.

Timeline of events

Indiana State Police said Shahnavaz tried to stop a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County just after 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31.

According to court documents, Shahnavaz radioed in the license plate number. The last radio transmission from the officer heard him saying, "had a gun."

ISP said the suspect got out of the Buick and fired multiple rounds at Shahnavaz for an unknown reason. Shahnavaz was hit multiple times. His gun was found still in its holster. Investigators found 36 rifle bullet casings in the road that are believed to be from the suspect's gun.

Police said the suspect then took off in the Buick.

Additional responding officers gave first aid to Shahnavaz until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a hospital in Elwood before being moved to a hospital in Indianapolis, where he died from his injuries.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop the Buick on State Road 37. A tire deflation device was used on it near State Road 37 and 146th Street, but the Buick kept going and made it onto I-69.

Fishers Police Department officers then twice used their vehicles to stop the Buick. The second time, the Buick hit the median barrier and came to a stop. Officers were then able to arrest the suspect.

During the arrest of the suspect, a handgun was located on him. It was a 9mm handgun. A black rifle with a high-capacity magazine was on the driver seat of the vehicle. A high-capacity magazine was also found at the barber shop the suspect worked at.

On Monday, Aug. 1, the city of Elwood came together for a prayer vigil to remember Shahnavaz outside the police department.

It gave many a chance to say "thank you" to an officer who gave so much to his community.

“The City of Elwood and the Elwood Police Department was lucky to have Noah for 11 months. We are forever grateful,” said Mayor Todd Jones.