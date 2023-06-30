Vista nightclub surrenders liquor license in emergency hearing

The club settled with the State Department of Revenue over the call for an emergency hearing but also turned over its liquor license.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An emergency hearing on Friday revealed the fate of a Columbia bar at the center of recent safety concerns - at least for now.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue requested an emergency hearing to decide the status of the Social Bar & Lounge's liquor license ahead of an event promoted for the July 4th holiday weekend.

Dare Bailey, the attorney with the Department of Revenue, said there are increased concerns at the nightclub within Columbia's Congaree Vista.

"CPD's law enforcement protests arose out of their increased resource consumption by Social," Bailey said. "There was a shooting last July. And then, most recently, I believe last weekend, there was an additional shooting."

Instead of presenting arguments, the attorneys settled overnight and explained the terms in court.

"We're withdrawing our request for hearing and license renewal. We've handed in the licenses, and they are withdrawing their case as well," the attorney representing the bar owners, David Miller, said.