Woman accused of embezzling money from Sumter schools due in court

Vivian Libby Dubose was charged back in 2018.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman accused of taking more than $10,000 from the Sumter School District is set to be in court Friday.

Vivian Libby Dubose will appear in court to go before a circuit court judge, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. The purpose of the hearing was not disclosed.

Back in December of 2018, Dubose was charged with two counts of embezzlement exceeding $10,000 and misconduct in office.

The charges came while she was working as the director of the Child Early Reading Development and Educational Program for the district.

State prosecutors say while in that role in the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years, she bought a variety of consumer goods and converted at least $10,000 dollars of it for personal use. The second embezzlement charge accuses her of unlawfully charging the district $125 an hour for training that she did not conduct. The full cost of that training exceeded $10,000.

The final misconduct in office charge accuses Dubose of failing to serve the district in good faith and exploiting the position for unlawful personal gain.

In the hearing at the time the charges were announced, her lawyers said they believed the charges were in error.